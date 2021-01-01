Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.