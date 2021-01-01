Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (587 against 456 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 369 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|84.09%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1438:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Mi 8 Pro +34%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
Mi 8 Pro +58%
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260568
Mi 8 Pro +2%
266564
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +1%
341977
337550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (159th and 164th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.969 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.531 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.
