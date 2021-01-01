Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi 9

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (617 against 456 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 341K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 95.4%
PWM 2315 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
Mi 9 +35%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Mi 9 +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
Mi 9 +67%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
Mi 9 +91%
2366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
Mi 9 +49%
388109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
Mi 9 +27%
433287
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (159th and 120th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 12 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +34%
13:51 hr
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Mi 9 +57%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +9%
25:31 hr
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
Mi 9 +22%
112
Video quality
Pocophone F1
90
Mi 9 +10%
99
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1
91
Mi 9 +18%
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
Mi 9 +4%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 February 2019
Release date August 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (30.4%)
16 (69.6%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei Nova 5T
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish