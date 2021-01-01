Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 102K)
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (94 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.11% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (544 against 459 nits)
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 98%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 1438:1 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
459 nits
Mi A1 +19%
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1 +16%
82.13%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 506
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1239
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +233%
339952
Mi A1
102044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO Android One
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +2%
13:51 hr
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1 +10%
12:11 hr
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +26%
25:31 hr
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 35.96 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83 dB
Mi A1 +3%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 September 2017
Release date August 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
5. Huawei Nova 5T or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Xiaomi Mi A1
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi A1
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Xiaomi Mi A1
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Mi A1
10. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish