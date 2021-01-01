Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi Mix 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Shows 45% longer battery life (94 vs 65 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 274K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|81.05%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|1748:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Mi Mix 2 +4%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
Mi Mix 2 +34%
1663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1 +56%
260568
166706
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +24%
341977
274853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (159th and 254th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|12 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +47%
13:51 hr
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1 +32%
12:11 hr
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +45%
25:31 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5