Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi Mix 2S
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 369 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|82.21%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|1168 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|40.7 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|834:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Mi Mix 2S +37%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
Mi Mix 2S +46%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260568
Mi Mix 2S +1%
263983
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341977
Mi Mix 2S +3%
353712
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (159th and 154th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|12 GB
|11.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +35%
13:51 hr
10:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1 +31%
12:11 hr
9:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +56%
25:31 hr
16:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Mi Mix 2S +10%
101
Video quality
Pocophone F1 +2%
90
88
Generic camera score
91
Mi Mix 2S +7%
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 444 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.542 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.593 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.
