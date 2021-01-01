Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Mi Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 256K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (117 vs 94 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 463 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.67% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Mi Note 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 87.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 100%
PWM 2315 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
463 nits
Mi Note 10 Lite +30%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Mi Note 10 Lite +7%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1276
Mi Note 10 Lite +35%
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +35%
346811
Mi Note 10 Lite
256206
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (118th and 202nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 POCO MIUI 12
OS size 12 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +9%
13:51 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +75%
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +43%
36:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1 +1%
84 dB
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 April 2020
Release date August 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

