Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi Note 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 256K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 24% longer battery life (117 vs 94 hours)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 463 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.67% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|87.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|176 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Mi Note 10 Lite +47%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1276
Mi Note 10 Lite +35%
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +35%
346811
256206
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (118th and 202nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|12 GB
|19.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5260 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +9%
13:51 hr
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +75%
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +43%
36:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.
