Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Mi Note 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 159K)
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 7.99% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (544 against 456 nits)
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|74.14%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1438:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|152.6 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1 +9%
369
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
Mi Note 3 +13%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1 +131%
260568
112694
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +115%
341977
159262
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.23 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Mi Note 3 +2%
94
Video quality
Pocophone F1 +10%
90
82
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1 +1%
91
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.502 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.544 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.
