Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.