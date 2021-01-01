Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Poco M3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 180K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 312 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 64% longer battery life (154 vs 94 hours)
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|96.5%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|892 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|36 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|2214:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1 +19%
370
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1276
Poco M3 +11%
1411
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +93%
346811
180015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (118th and 280th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|12 GB
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Poco M3 +60%
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Poco M3 +41%
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Poco M3 +82%
46:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2018
|November 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.
