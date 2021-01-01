Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.