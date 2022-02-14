Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 364 and 299 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 430 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 2022 +4%
211432
Honor 50 Lite
203579
CPU 68004 64585
GPU 37945 43668
Memory 40066 46864
UX 67469 50406
Total score 211432 203579
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 709 382
PCMark 3.0 score 8073 6159
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date February 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

