Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.