Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs Note 11S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Infinix Note 11S

Ксиаоми Редми 10 2022
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11s
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
Infinix Note 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (466 against 398 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 514 and 363 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
Note 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 2022
398 nits
Note 11S +17%
466 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%
Note 11S +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
363
Note 11S +42%
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
1300
Note 11S +39%
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Note 11S
338661
CPU - 96562
GPU - 81765
Memory - 69288
UX - 92139
Total score - 338661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date February 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 2022 and Galaxy A12
2. Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10
3. Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi Note 10 Lite
5. Note 11S and Poco X3 Pro
6. Note 11S and Realme 8
7. Note 11S and Redmi Note 8 2021
8. Note 11S and Pova 2
9. Note 11S and Hot 11S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish