Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Motorola Moto G32 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Motorola Moto G32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 209K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 209K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 6-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Price Motorola Moto G32 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 83.5% Moto G32 +2% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 17.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2022 July 2022 Release date February 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G32. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022.