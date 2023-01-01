Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Nokia G20 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Nokia G20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 114K)

83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 114K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 22.5W fast charging

Supports 22.5W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Nokia G20 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Price Nokia G20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.9% Display tests RGB color space - 93.6% PWM - 2500000 Hz Response time - 36.5 ms Contrast - 1102:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 2022 n/a Nokia G20 443 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 +2% 83.5% Nokia G20 81.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) No Full charging time 2:12 hr 3:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 5 MP

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 2022 n/a Nokia G20 80.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2021 Release date February 2022 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is definitely a better buy.