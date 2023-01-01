Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Nokia G21 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Nokia G21 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space - 94.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 49 ms Contrast - 1070:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 2022 n/a Nokia G21 482 nits

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 +2% 83.5% Nokia G21 81.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:12 hr 2:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:43 hr Watching video - 13:09 hr Gaming - 07:17 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Redmi 10 2022 n/a Nokia G21 37:49 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 2022 n/a Nokia G21 85.6 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 February 2022 Release date February 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.