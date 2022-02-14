Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs Nord N20 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10 2022
VS
Ванплас Nord N20 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 214K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 368 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
Nord N20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Nord N20 5G
648 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%
Nord N20 5G +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and OnePlus Nord N20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
368
Nord N20 5G +85%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
1303
Nord N20 5G +51%
1962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 2022
214413
Nord N20 5G +78%
381978
CPU 68004 -
GPU 37945 -
Memory 40066 -
UX 67469 -
Total score 214413 381978
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8073 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 17:20 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Nord N20 5G
37:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 2022 or Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10 2022 or Galaxy A23
3. Redmi 10 2022 or Redmi 10
4. Redmi 10 2022 or Redmi 10C
5. Nord N20 5G or Galaxy A13 5G
6. Nord N20 5G or Nord N10
7. Nord N20 5G or Nord CE 2 5G
8. Nord N20 5G or Nord N20 SE
9. Nord N20 5G or Nord N300

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish