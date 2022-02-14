Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.