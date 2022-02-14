Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 362 and 166 points
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Galaxy A04s
390 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022 +3%
83.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 2022 +118%
362
Galaxy A04s
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 2022 +38%
1301
Galaxy A04s
943
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 43206
GPU - 25138
Memory - 38540
UX - 42933
Total score - 148510
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8073 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) No
Full charging time 2:12 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 August 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is definitely a better buy.

