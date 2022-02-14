Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy A12 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (468 against 397 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 337 Hz Response time - 52 ms Contrast - 864:1 Max. Brightness Redmi 10 2022 397 nits Galaxy A12 +18% 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 +2% 83.5% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 2022 +115% 362 Galaxy A12 168 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 2022 +26% 1292 Galaxy A12 1028 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 2022 n/a Galaxy A12 98577 CPU - 30704 GPU - 13115 Memory - 25477 UX - 29575 Total score - 98577

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 10 2022 n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Redmi 10 2022 n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Redmi 10 2022 n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 2022 n/a Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 November 2020 Release date February 2022 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is definitely a better buy.