Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs 11 Lite 5G NE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 214K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
368
11 Lite 5G NE +115%
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1303
11 Lite 5G NE +118%
2835
|CPU
|68004
|154572
|GPU
|37945
|160930
|Memory
|40066
|83986
|UX
|67469
|120853
|Total score
|214413
|520942
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|709
|2474
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8073
|9846
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 59 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:12 hr
|1:04 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:40 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:23 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:46 hr
|Standby
|-
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5184 x 3888
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.
