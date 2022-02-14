Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs 11 Lite 5G NE

Ксиаоми Редми 10 2022
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 214K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
1303
11 Lite 5G NE +118%
2835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 2022
214413
11 Lite 5G NE +143%
520942
CPU 68004 154572
GPU 37945 160930
Memory 40066 83986
UX 67469 120853
Total score 214413 520942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10 2022
709
11 Lite 5G NE +249%
2474
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 709 2474
PCMark 3.0 score 8073 9846
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:40 hr
Watching video - 15:23 hr
Gaming - 04:46 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
3. Oppo Realme C35 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
8. Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish