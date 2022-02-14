Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.