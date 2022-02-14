Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 2022 vs Poco M4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Poco M4 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 10 2022
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 211K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 364 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10 2022
vs
Poco M4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Poco M4 Pro
730 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%
Poco M4 Pro +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
364
Poco M4 Pro +43%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 2022
1292
Poco M4 Pro +41%
1821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 2022
211432
Poco M4 Pro +42%
301194
CPU 68004 89336
GPU 37945 73785
Memory 40066 58815
UX 67469 81246
Total score 211432 301194
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10 2022
709
Poco M4 Pro +54%
1094
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 709 1094
PCMark 3.0 score 8073 8311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:27 hr
Watching video - 16:00 hr
Gaming - 05:53 hr
Standby - 131 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Poco M4 Pro
36:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
6. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
7. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco M5s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish