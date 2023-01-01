Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Poco X3 NFC VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 34 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 209K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 209K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 363 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Price Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6% Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 35.4 ms Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 83.5% Poco X3 NFC +1% 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 59 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:40 hr Watching video - 13:01 hr Gaming - 05:31 hr Standby - 119 hr General battery life Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 107 Video quality Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 98 Generic camera score Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10 2022 n/a Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design.