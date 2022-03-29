Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.