Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.