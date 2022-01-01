Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 219K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (665 against 474 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2464:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
474 nits
iPhone 11 +40%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +6%
83.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
361
iPhone 11 +266%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1285
iPhone 11 +169%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
219980
iPhone 11 +185%
627955
CPU 64389 166661
GPU 37614 256531
Memory 43010 91027
UX 66886 115651
Total score 219980 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
iPhone 11
7565
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7565
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 140 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 +1%
35:02 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +7%
88.9 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (58.6%)
12 (41.4%)
Total votes: 29

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 or Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10 or Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Redmi 10 or Redmi Note 10
4. Redmi 10 or Redmi 9T
5. Redmi 10 or Redmi 10C
6. iPhone 11 or iPhone 13
7. iPhone 11 or Galaxy A13
8. iPhone 11 or iPhone 13 mini
9. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S22
10. iPhone 11 or Pixel 6a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish