Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Huawei Honor 30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 197K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 556 and 365 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
365
Honor 30 Lite +52%
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
Honor 30 Lite +69%
2196
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
197760
Honor 30 Lite +82%
360210
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 26 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:13 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
46:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|July 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 168 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30 Lite. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
