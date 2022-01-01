Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Shows 62% longer battery life (35:02 vs 21:39 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 157K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|2464:1
|805:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
|CPU
|72992
|56028
|GPU
|38573
|25163
|Memory
|46662
|26918
|UX
|64526
|50151
|Total score
|221889
|157505
|Stability
|-
|84%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|493
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6270
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|22.4 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:13 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:59 hr
|06:40 hr
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|08:09 hr
|Gaming
|06:07 hr
|03:33 hr
|Standby
|140 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|November 2018
|Release date
|August 2021
|February 2019
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4