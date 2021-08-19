Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (127 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (367K versus 191K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (510 against 474 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 583 and 359 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
474 nits
Honor 9X Pro +8%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Honor 9X Pro +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Honor 9X Pro +62%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1289
Honor 9X Pro +46%
1880
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
191451
Honor 9X Pro +92%
367549
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +16%
16:46 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Honor 9X Pro +4%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +40%
46:37 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Redmi 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Redmi 10
5. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor 9X Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 9X Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X or 9X Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro or Honor 9X Pro
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro or Huawei Honor 9X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish