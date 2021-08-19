Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Huawei Y6s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Huawei Y6s

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Хуавей Y6s
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Huawei Y6s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Huawei Y6s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Huawei Y6s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1211:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +19%
478 nits
Huawei Y6s
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +5%
83.5%
Huawei Y6s
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Huawei Y6s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 250 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +106%
365
Huawei Y6s
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +27%
1297
Huawei Y6s
1019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +83%
197760
Huawei Y6s
107958
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Huawei Y6s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Huawei Y6s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Huawei Y6s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3266 x 2450
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Huawei Y6s
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 January 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Huawei Y6s vs Huawei Honor 8A
7. Huawei Y6s vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
8. Huawei Y6s vs Huawei P Smart 2020
9. Huawei Y6s vs Oppo A5s
10. Huawei Y6s vs Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish