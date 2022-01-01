Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Infinix Hot 12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 56% higher pixel density (405 vs 259 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 223K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
478 nits
Hot 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Hot 12 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
362
Hot 12
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +2%
1303
Hot 12
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
223484
Hot 12 +15%
256811
CPU 72992 66753
GPU 38573 61820
Memory 46662 47208
UX 64526 79093
Total score 223484 256811
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Hot 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Hot 12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 April 2022
Release date August 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 10. It has a better display, software, camera, and sound.

