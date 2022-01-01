Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.