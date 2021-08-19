Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 222K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 481 nits Note 11 +5% 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 362 Note 11 +3% 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 +3% 1296 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 222355 Note 11 +14% 253624 CPU 68321 67946 GPU 38368 57095 Memory 42589 47036 UX 71582 81522 Total score 222355 253624 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 10 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 November 2021 Release date August 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.