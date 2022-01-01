Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Moto G20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Motorola Moto G20

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Моторола Мото G20
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Motorola Moto G20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 162K)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (475 against 350 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Moto G20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 53760 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast 2464:1 1341:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +36%
475 nits
Moto G20
350 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Moto G20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc T700
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 ARM Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Moto G20 +3%
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +1%
1286
Moto G20
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +36%
221157
Moto G20
162401
CPU 72992 -
GPU 38573 -
Memory 46662 -
UX 64526 -
Total score 221157 162401
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 22.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Moto G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Moto G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Moto G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +11%
88.9 dB
Moto G20
80.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Motorola Moto G20 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
7. Motorola Moto G20 vs Nokia 5.4
8. Motorola Moto G20 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus
9. Motorola Moto G20 vs Motorola Moto G10
10. Motorola Moto G20 vs Motorola Moto G60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish