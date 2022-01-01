Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.