Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 44 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 203K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 359 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 +6% 474 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Moto G40 Fusion +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 1000 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Moto G40 Fusion +50% 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1284 Moto G40 Fusion +39% 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 203717 Moto G40 Fusion +49% 304550 CPU 47291 79236 GPU 53247 93993 Memory 39856 48993 UX 65294 82626 Total score 203717 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10 n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 April 2021 Release date August 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.