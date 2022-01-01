Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Motorola Moto G42
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G42
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (703 against 480 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 222K)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|730 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|239 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|2464:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|160.61 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.47 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|174.5 gramm (6.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|64389
|67676
|GPU
|37614
|60293
|Memory
|43010
|44560
|UX
|66886
|82304
|Total score
|222823
|256031
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|22.4 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:13 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:59 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:07 hr
|-
|Standby
|140 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G42. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
