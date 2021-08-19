Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Motorola Moto G50

Xiaomi Redmi 10
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (478 against 369 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 197K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 365 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +30%
478 nits
Moto G50
369 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
365
Moto G50 +39%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1297
Moto G50 +26%
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Moto G50 +45%
286896
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Moto G50 +17%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Moto G50 +41%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +7%
46:37 hr
Moto G50
43:21 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.

