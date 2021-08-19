Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Nokia 7.2

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Shows 84% longer battery life (127 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (588 against 478 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
478 nits
Nokia 7.2 +23%
588 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +1%
83.5%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +10%
365
Nokia 7.2
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1297
Nokia 7.2 +13%
1464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Nokia 7.2 +4%
205652
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +54%
16:46 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10 +38%
13:00 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +62%
46:37 hr
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Nokia 7.2 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Nokia 7.2 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Nokia 7.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s
9. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 8.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish