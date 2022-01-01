Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Nokia G10

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Нокиа G10
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 114K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - 100000 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 52 ms
Contrast 2464:1 2425:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +4%
474 nits
Nokia G10
455 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +143%
359
Nokia G10
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +51%
1288
Nokia G10
851
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +93%
221889
Nokia G10
114856
CPU 72992 34656
GPU 38573 -
Memory 46662 26304
UX 64526 37511
Total score 221889 114856
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Nokia G10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +13%
88.9 dB
Nokia G10
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Oppo Realme C35 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia G10
6. Nokia 1.4 vs Nokia G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish