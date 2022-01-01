Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Nokia G21

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Нокиа G21
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Nokia G21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 160K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (475 against 436 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms 49 ms
Contrast 2464:1 1070:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +9%
475 nits
Nokia G21
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Nokia G21
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +16%
359
Nokia G21
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +8%
1286
Nokia G21
1191
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +38%
221157
Nokia G21
160105
CPU 72992 61323
GPU 38573 24437
Memory 46662 39969
UX 64526 35896
Total score 221157 160105
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Nokia G21 +18%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Nokia G21 +24%
16:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +25%
46:37 hr
Nokia G21
37:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 28th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +4%
88.9 dB
Nokia G21
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Redmi 10 vs Poco M3
4. Redmi 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Redmi 10 vs Galaxy A32
6. Nokia G21 vs Galaxy A52
7. Nokia G21 vs Nokia G20
8. Nokia G21 vs Nokia X20
9. Nokia G21 vs Nokia XR20
10. Nokia G21 vs Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish