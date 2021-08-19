Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Xiaomi Redmi 10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (127 vs 99 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (473 against 439 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 220K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 360 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time 35.4 ms 28 ms
Contrast 2464:1 789:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +8%
473 nits
Nord N10
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +1%
83.5%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
360
Nord N10 +68%
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1289
Nord N10 +43%
1844
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
220805
Nord N10 +49%
329482
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 22.4 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +8%
16:46 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Nord N10 +16%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +58%
46:37 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (41st and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +7%
88.9 dB
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10
5. Oppo Realme 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs OnePlus Nord N10
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord N10
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus Nord N10
9. OnePlus 7T vs Nord N10
10. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish