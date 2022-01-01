Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Oppo A55 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Oppo A55

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Оппо А55
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Oppo A55

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A55
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 221K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 517 and 359 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Oppo A55

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.2%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
474 nits
Oppo A55 +1%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Oppo A55
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Oppo A55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Oppo A55 +44%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1288
Oppo A55 +31%
1686
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
221889
Oppo A55 +30%
288303
CPU 72992 -
GPU 38573 -
Memory 46662 -
UX 64526 -
Total score 221889 288303
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
Oppo A55
1109
PCMark 3.0 score - 6586
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 3:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Oppo A55
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Oppo A55
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 January 2021
Release date August 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A55.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Oppo Realme 8i
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi 10C
6. Oppo A55 or Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish