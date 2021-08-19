Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Oppo Realme 6

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Оппо Реалми 6
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Oppo Realme 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (127 vs 106 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 197K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 553 and 365 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 991:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +5%
478 nits
Realme 6
457 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Realme 6 +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
365
Realme 6 +52%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1297
Realme 6 +36%
1767
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Realme 6 +62%
320030
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Realme 6 +4%
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Realme 6 +8%
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +25%
46:37 hr
Realme 6
37:24 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Realme 6
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Redmi 10 vs Poco M3
4. Redmi 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Redmi 10 vs Galaxy A32
6. Realme 6 vs Galaxy A51
7. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8
8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Realme 6 vs Realme 5 Pro
10. Realme 6 vs Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish