Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.