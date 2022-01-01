Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 203K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (566 against 474 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 359 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Realme 9 Pro +19% 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Realme 9 Pro +93% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1284 Realme 9 Pro +57% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 203717 Realme 9 Pro +97% 400589 CPU 47291 - GPU 53247 - Memory 39856 - UX 65294 - Total score 203717 400589

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 February 2022 Release date August 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.