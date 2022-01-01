Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 203K)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Realme 9i +1% 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Realme 9i +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Realme 9i +3% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1284 Realme 9i +17% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 203717 Realme 9i +23% 250690 CPU 47291 81097 GPU 53247 38425 Memory 39856 68438 UX 65294 63600 Total score 203717 250690

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 January 2022 Release date August 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.