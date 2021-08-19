Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Oppo Realme X2

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Оппо Реалми X2
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Oppo Realme X2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (127 vs 105 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (478 against 435 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 197K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1766 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 551 and 365 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +10%
478 nits
Realme X2
435 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Realme X2 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
365
Realme X2 +51%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1297
Realme X2 +36%
1762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Realme X2 +77%
349736
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +17%
16:46 hr
Realme X2
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Realme X2 +63%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +54%
46:37 hr
Realme X2
30:10 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (36th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
