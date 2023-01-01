Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 148K)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 148K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (475 against 389 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (475 against 389 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.7% Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - Not detected Response time 35.4 ms 20 ms Contrast 2464:1 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 +22% 475 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 +3% 83.5% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 22.4 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 11:32 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 06:07 hr 06:35 hr Standby 140 hr 120 hr General battery life Redmi 10 +1% 35:02 hr Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (119th and 124th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10 +13% 88.9 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 August 2022 Release date August 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.