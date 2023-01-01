Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 147K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 147K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 20 grams less

Weighs 20 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.2% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 475 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 +4% 83.5% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G80 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 +3% 359 Galaxy A14 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1286 Galaxy A14 1289 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 +48% 218439 Galaxy A14 147896 CPU 67785 40093 GPU 38298 24567 Memory 50109 38370 UX 62642 45318 Total score 218439 147896 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 22.4 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr - Watching video 11:32 hr - Gaming 06:07 hr - Standby 140 hr - General battery life Redmi 10 35:02 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 February 2023 Release date August 2021 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.